Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections, President Donald Trump’s campaign is urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a new state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court say Republicans might be confused and discouraged from voting, and confidence in the election could be undermined.

Nevada has asked the court to throw out the lawsuit.

The state argues that vote-by-mail does not lead to election fraud and the virus could make voting in person dangerous.

