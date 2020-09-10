Thursday AM Weather

After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff
A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff
Intense, record-breaking heat will continue through Labor Day, along with reductions in air quality due to wildfire smoke from California. Next week will be cooler, with temperatures back close to average for a few days. Another hot streak is possible by the following weekend. Stay cool out there and be safe over the holiday. -Jeff
Intense heat will set records through Labor Day Weekend area-wide. Smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region from California wildfires. Cooler weather is likely next week after Tuesday. Stay cool and safe. -Jeff