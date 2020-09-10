Terminal at Reno-Tahoe Int’l back open; suspicious vehicle cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Airport officials say the suspicious vehicle was cleared and determined to be safe. The terminal is now fully open and operational.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has been partially evacuated.

Airport officials said it was due to a suspicious vehicle.

No other details have been released. The public is asked to avoid the area surrounding the airport at this time.

More information from officials is expected at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.