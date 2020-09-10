Advertisement

Terminal at Reno-Tahoe Int’l back open; suspicious vehicle cleared

The terminal at Reno-Tahoe International Airport was partially evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious vehicle.
The terminal at Reno-Tahoe International Airport was partially evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious vehicle.(Wade Barnett / KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Airport officials say the suspicious vehicle was cleared and determined to be safe. The terminal is now fully open and operational.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has been partially evacuated.

Airport officials said it was due to a suspicious vehicle.

No other details have been released. The public is asked to avoid the area surrounding the airport at this time.

More information from officials is expected at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Task force to decide if bars can reopen in Washoe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It’s a big day for Washoe County bars forced to close under a state directive issued amid the coronavirus pandemic

National Politics

Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign is urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a new state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

Suspect charged with Lewdness with a Child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office says the suspect was known to the victim.

News

Local 8-year-old boy battling Stage 4 cancer receives dream room

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Back in March 2020 we introduced you to then 7-year-old Logan Smith and how the community came together to design his dream room. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the project for months.

Latest News

News

Sugar Bowl announces new COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2020 season

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sugar Bowl announces new COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2020 season

Education

Public invited to apply for vacant Washoe school board position

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

News

Sugar Bowl announces new COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2020 season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
New Care Team to sanitize, maintain order

Education

Staff member at Spanish Springs high & elementary schools positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from those schools because of the incident.

Politics

Airport Trump Rally canceled, accusations of bias follow

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A planned campaign rally for President Trump at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has been canceled. The airport says the decision was due to current pandemic restrictions. Campaign spokesmen say it was a case of political bias.

News

Worshiping during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
A Sparks Church is taking extra steps to reach people no longer allowed to gather in groups of more than 50 because of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate on churches to reduce the spread of COVID-19.