Suspect charged with Lewdness with a Child

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Sun Valley man on charges of Lewdness with a Child Younger Than 14.

The investigation began with a call on September 7, 2020. Deputies learned that Kevin Maraman, 28, allegedly commited lewd acts with a girl. Investigators say the victim is known to Maraman.

If you have information on Maraman or details related to this investigation, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number WC20-3783.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.