Sugar Bowl announces new COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2020 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Skiers and snowboarders will have a completely different experience on the slopes in 2020.

One day after Sugar Bowl announced it will pause its season pass sales, the resort described how many people will be allowed on the mountain this season.

“We’re talking with Placer County and trying to get a better idea of what exactly that number (of riders allowed) will be," said Drew Jackson, Sugar Bowl’s marketing and communications director. "We’re confident right now that we haven’t exceeded (that number in season passes sold). There is a possibility that after we talk to the county, and as the winter gets closer, we could reopen (selling) passes again.”

Sugar Bowl will welcome a different number of riders each day, according to Jackson. The resort will use data from years past to estimate the number of people to expect. The staff will then take that data and assess how many people can be on the mountain this year safely.

Single-day passes will be on sale. Passes will be sold online and for specific dates in advance only.

Safety will also play a major factor in the mountain’s sustainability.

The World Health Organization addressed how COVID-19 survives in cold conditions.

"There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new Coronavirus,” the findings said.

Jackson and his staff will take the research into consideration.

“The services in the lodges will be reduced," he said. "Going inside is going to be regulated, metered, and limited to going to the restroom and taking a 15 minute warm-up break.”

Riders will be asked to use their car as a base lodge. What is packed in is expected to last throughout the day without requiring storage in a Sugar Bowl facility. Once people are on the mountain, the lifts will have new protocols.

“Our strategy will be not putting strangers together on the lift," Jackson said. "If you do arrive together - you’re a family of 4 - that will be okay.”

Sugar Bowl will even expand its staff. Riders will see a new care team that will maintain order on the hill.

“That department’s specific tasks will be focused on sanitizing common areas and following whatever best practices and regulations there are," said Jackson.

Face coverings will be required at Sugar Bowl this season.

The resort also owns the Royal Gorge cross country ski trail. There will not be a pause on those passes, according to Jackson.

Opening day of ski season has yet to be announced.

