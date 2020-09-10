Advertisement

Staff member at Spanish Springs high & elementary schools positive for COVID-19

By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District said Wednesday that a staff member who serves at both Spanish Springs Elementary School and Spanish Springs High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

No one will be excluded from those schools because of the incident. The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

The school district is following local and federal guidelines to clean the schools.

