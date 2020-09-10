Advertisement

Reno man sent to prison for child pornography possession

Darren Wayne Phillips
Darren Wayne Phillips(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man must spend 63 months in prison and 20 years of supervised released after investigators found more than 21,000 child pornography and nudity images and almost a thousand child pornography and nudity videos on his computer.

Darren Wayne Phillips, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In April 2018, someone gave Phillips' laptop computer to law enforcement and reported finding child pornography on the computer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Phillips had 4,753 images and 538 videos of child pornography and 17,036 images and 449 videos containing child erotica or nudity. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including sadistic and masochistic conduct, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Keller and Andolyn Johnson prosecuted the case.

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or online at https://report.cybertip.org/.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

