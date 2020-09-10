Reno firefighter returns home from N. California fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First responders in Nevada continue to help fight flames burning all across California. One Reno Firefighter has returned to the Biggest Little City in the World after two weeks on the front lines.

Tom Dunn, a Firefighter and Rescue Technician, was sent to assist the Red Salmon Complex Fire, which was sparked by lightning. It’s burned more than 71,000 acres and is 17% contained.

“The area we were working in is very steep terrain, forested area,” Dunn said.

Dunn has served with the Reno Fire Department for 21 years, fighting dozens of wildfires, as well as responding to hurricanes. He says his job is far from typical.

Dunn added, “It does wear on you after a little while. You see just literally a community flattened or wiped out and you put that in human perspective you know, those homes are people’s lives, like wow this could be my neighborhood or my family or my house.”

He was deployed to the Red Salmon Complex Fire for 14 days straight. Being away from his wife and pre-teen daughter for those extended periods of time to help save lives never gets any easier.

“I wasn’t here to help my wife and daughter get everything ready for the beginning fo the school year."

"I’m trying to be a firefighter, a husband, and a dad as long as I can.”

Despite the trials and tribulations that come with being a first responder, Dunn says helping others is what he was born to do.

Dunn added, “I’m proud to do it and I have no regrets doing what I’ve done for the last 21 years.”

So far, at least 20 Reno Fire Department personnel have been sent or are still helping fight fires in California.

