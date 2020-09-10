Advertisement

Reno firefighter returns home from N. California fire

Reno Fire Department in Humboldt County, Calif.
Reno Fire Department in Humboldt County, Calif.(Tom Dunn, Firefighter/Rescue Technician)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First responders in Nevada continue to help fight flames burning all across California. One Reno Firefighter has returned to the Biggest Little City in the World after two weeks on the front lines.

Tom Dunn, a Firefighter and Rescue Technician, was sent to assist the Red Salmon Complex Fire, which was sparked by lightning. It’s burned more than 71,000 acres and is 17% contained.

“The area we were working in is very steep terrain, forested area,” Dunn said.

Dunn has served with the Reno Fire Department for 21 years, fighting dozens of wildfires, as well as responding to hurricanes. He says his job is far from typical.

Dunn added, “It does wear on you after a little while. You see just literally a community flattened or wiped out and you put that in human perspective you know, those homes are people’s lives, like wow this could be my neighborhood or my family or my house.”

He was deployed to the Red Salmon Complex Fire for 14 days straight. Being away from his wife and pre-teen daughter for those extended periods of time to help save lives never gets any easier.

“I wasn’t here to help my wife and daughter get everything ready for the beginning fo the school year."

"I’m trying to be a firefighter, a husband, and a dad as long as I can.”

Tom Dunn, Firefighter/Rescue Technician, Reno Fire Department

Despite the trials and tribulations that come with being a first responder, Dunn says helping others is what he was born to do.

Dunn added, “I’m proud to do it and I have no regrets doing what I’ve done for the last 21 years.”

So far, at least 20 Reno Fire Department personnel have been sent or are still helping fight fires in California.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Public invited to apply for vacant Washoe school board position

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

News

Sugar Bowl announces new COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2020 season

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
New Care Team to sanitize, maintain order

Education

Staff member at Spanish Springs high & elementary schools positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
No one will be excluded from those schools because of the incident.

Politics

Airport Trump Rally canceled, accusations of bias follow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A planned campaign rally for President Trump at the Reno Airport has been canceled. The airport says the decision was due to current pandemic restrictions. Campaign spokesmen say it was a case of political bias.

Latest News

News

Worshiping during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Sparks Church is taking extra steps to reach people no longer allowed to gather in groups of more than 50 because of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate on churches to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

President Trump Can't Hold Big Rally At Reno Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Recall against Vegas councilwoman fails to gather signatures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The group failed to collect and submit more than 1,900 signatures due Wednesday.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Education

Washoe School District adds extra day to school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Class now ends on Monday, June 7, 2021.