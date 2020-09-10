Recall against Vegas councilwoman fails to gather signatures

LAS VEGAS (AP)- A recall effort launched against a Las Vegas city councilwoman after she was accused of making racially divisive comments at a Republican convention has failed.

A group called “Expel Michele” filed a notice in June that it intended to circulate a recall petition against Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the group failed to collect and submit more than 1,900 signatures due Wednesday. The group says the coronavirus made it difficult to collect signatures.

Fiore’s office issued a statement saying the group’s “baseless claims against her fall deaf upon the ears of the voters.”

