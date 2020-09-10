Advertisement

Recall against Vegas councilwoman fails to gather signatures

In this June 3, 2013, file photo, then-Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, R-Las Vegas, works in committee during the final day of the 77th Legislative session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.(AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- A recall effort launched against a Las Vegas city councilwoman after she was accused of making racially divisive comments at a Republican convention has failed.

A group called “Expel Michele” filed a notice in June that it intended to circulate a recall petition against Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the group failed to collect and submit more than 1,900 signatures due Wednesday. The group says the coronavirus made it difficult to collect signatures.

Fiore’s office issued a statement saying the group’s “baseless claims against her fall deaf upon the ears of the voters.”

