Public invited to apply for vacant Washoe school board position

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District is accepting applications to replace Trustee Scott Kelley, who resigned.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Candidates must be eligible to vote and live in School Trustee District A, which covers south Reno and Incline Village.

Applicants must submit a resume and a letter of intent that covers:

  1. Why are you interested in serving on the WCSD Board of Trustees?
  2. What experience, interests, training or other skills do you feel you would bring to the WCSD Board of Trustees?
  3. What is the role of a WCSD Trustee?

Applications can be sent by email to jbatchelder@washoeschools.net, mailed to WCSD Board Services Department, PO Box 30425, Reno, NV 89520-3425 or hand-delivered to 425 East 9th Street, Reno, NV 89512.

The school board will narrow the selection of candidates to interview on Sept. 22. All applicants are invited to the Sept. 22 meeting. The selected candidate will take office Sept. 22. The term expires Jan. 3.

“The Board of Trustees serve a vital role in our district, and we encourage members of our community who are interested to apply for this important position,” school board President Malena Raymond said in a statement. “The board is making critical decisions that impact the students, families, and staff members in Washoe County and all of the trustees are looking forward to meeting our applicants.”

