NV COVID Task Force votes to allow Washoe Co. bars to reopen

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada COVID Task Force has approved Washoe County’s plan to reopen bars, taverns and pubs that do not serve food. The reopening date is Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:59 P.M.

The Task Force was supposed to take up the plans for Washoe, Clark, Elko and Nye Counties next week. However, the Task Force commissioners expressed their satisfaction with the updated Washoe County plan.

The vote requires some changes to Washoe County’s plan, including enforcement penalties.

The Task Force also voted to remove Humboldt and Lander Counties from oversight unless their COVID numbers worsen.

Lyon County was previously removed from oversight.

Under the Washoe County Bar Plan:

  • May open and operate at no more than 50% allowed occupancy based on fire code
  • Bartenders and employees must wear face coverings
  • Table service must adhere with 6 ft. distancing
  • Individual bar seating will be allowed with proper distancing
  • NO Billiards, darts, live entertainment, dancing, etc.
  • Waiting customers shall be socially distanced with proper signage
  • Bar top gaming must have adequate distancing and sanitation between customers
Click here for more on Washoe County's bar reopening plan

