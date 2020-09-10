Local 8-year-old boy battling Stage 4 cancer receives dream room

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in March 2020 we introduced you to then 7-year-old Logan Smith and how the community came together to design his dream room. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the project for months.

Savvy Giving By Design and local businesses recently transformed and revealed Logan’s room over the weekend. The nonprofit organization decorates rooms for sick children.

Organizer Katie Silva said, “He’s just the best kid and to see how enthusiastic and how happy and grateful he was for everything, just made everything just so worth it.”

The now 8-year-old was overjoyed with his custom Star Wars and Avengers room. Logan said, “I like it a lot.” His father, Eric Smith said, “We had so much support through all of this and this is just one more piece to that.”

Logan was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma at two years old. In February 2020 he relapsed. Smith said Logan will continue to receive treatment until next summer. “It’s tough but it makes this, just more important.”

The newly renovated room came at the perfect time. Logan shares the room with his brother. The two use the room for school too. Smith said, “The old room was enough to sleep and play in, but not to sit and read, not to do homework, you know school work and that.”

The family of four have been working and learning from home because of the pandemic. Savvy Giving By Design and volunteers went above and beyond to create an oasis not just for Logan, but for the entire family too.

Silva said, “We were able to do the living room, the kitchen, the little kitchen nook, and some things in the masters bedroom and the bathroom as well.”

