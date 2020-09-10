Advertisement

Caltrans work will delay I-80 traffic in the Farad area

CalTrans logo
CalTrans logo(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Travelers on Interstate 80 in California near the Nevada state line can expect 30-minute delays from Monday, Sept. 14, to Thursday, Sept. 17, the California Department of Transportation reports.

The delays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farad area. The California Highway Patrol wil escort traffic westbound beginning at the state line and eastbound beginning at Hirschdale Road.

Caltrans will excavate steep slopes in the area. The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project expected to be finished by the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

NHP Troopers cite speeders and arrest impaired drivers over the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
NHP Troopers say speeding, impaired driving and parking violations on highway 28 at Lake Tahoe were all common over the Labor Day Weekend.

Traffic

Labor Day weekend 3rd deadliest

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
According to highway statistics, Labor Day weekend consistently ranks thirds as the deadliest weekend behind Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.

News

I-580 construction to last through December

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:57 AM PDT
I-580 construction to last through December

News

Construction to continue through December on I-580

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM PDT
Crews replacing old concrete; full project to wrap up in 2022

Latest News

Traffic

House moved Sunday from near UNR to Old Southwest Reno

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will have rolling closures as the house section moves through, the city said.

Safety

Car hits electrical pole; Wedekind Road reopens

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:16 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Power was out until late Friday night.

Safety

Pedestrian killed at Wells & Vassar identified

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department says two vehicles were involved.

Traffic

Two crashes on I-80 between Vista and Lockwood cause backups

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:50 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Both crashes were reported Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Traffic

parking crackdown on State Route 28 begins tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM PDT