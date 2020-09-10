Caltrans work will delay I-80 traffic in the Farad area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Travelers on Interstate 80 in California near the Nevada state line can expect 30-minute delays from Monday, Sept. 14, to Thursday, Sept. 17, the California Department of Transportation reports.

The delays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farad area. The California Highway Patrol wil escort traffic westbound beginning at the state line and eastbound beginning at Hirschdale Road.

Caltrans will excavate steep slopes in the area. The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project expected to be finished by the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.