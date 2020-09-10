Advertisement

3 join ex-Nevada Gov. Sandoval as UNR president finalists

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Experienced leaders at universities in Arizona, Texas and Ohio have joined ex-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval as finalists to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Sandoval was a state legislator and federal judge before he served two terms as governor. He became one of the favorites for the job at his alma mater when he resigned from MGM Resorts in April.

The other finalists include Chaden Djalali, ex-executive vice president and provost of Ohio University. Jennifer Evans-Cowley is provost and vice president of academic affairs at North Texas. Jonathan Koppell is the dean of the public affairs college at Arizona State.

