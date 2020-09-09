Advertisement

Worshiping during the pandemic

Worshipers listen to music during a Sunday morning gathering.
Worshipers listen to music during a Sunday morning gathering.(WIS)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- A Sparks Church is taking extra steps to reach people no longer allowed to gather in groups of more than 50 because of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate on churches.

The Summit Christian Church stands north of the Spark’s Walmart and below a large white cross.

Inside, worshipers attend at least six worship services a week.

Click here to learn more about this church and the groundbreaking cermony you’re invited to this coming Saturday.

We’ll post the rest of this report as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 Nevada Day Parade canceled

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Some events, like the beard contest and single jack drilling, may still take place.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 40 new cases, 58 recoveries

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
This is the first day since September 2 where there were more daily COVID-19 recoveries reported than additional COVID-19 cases

Politics

Reno-Tahoe Airport says Trump campaign rally violates state directive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The airport said the 5,000-person gathering would be in violation of their lease agreements due to Gov. Sisolak’s directive of no gatherings in excess of 50 people

Crime

Man arrested for soliciting a child for prostitution; facilitating sex trafficking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
A 24-year-old man is behind bars for failing to register as a sex offender and soliciting a child for prostitution and pornography

Latest News

News

Evacuation warning issued for Paradise and other communities in California

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Complex Fire is now 254,000 acres as of Wednesday, September 9th.

News

U.S. Forest Service closes ALL National Forests in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping

News

Washoe County Library System to offer chromebooks and outdoor resources

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Library System is expanding its services with the $20,000 it received in Cares Act funds. The library system purchased 50 chromebooks and will also set up an outdoor resource area. The outdoor area will include the chromebooks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Director Jeff Scott said these services will be available at 8 library locations.

News

Washoe County Commission approves buying Mail-In-Ballot sorting machine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The 2020 General Election is less than two months away and election officials are busy preparing for the busy day.

News

Firefighting resources stretched thin with California burning at record rate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
With over 2-million acres burned and counting, resources are depleted as fire season rages on.

Education

Navigating Schools And Closures

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Board of Trustees discussed the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.