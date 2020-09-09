Advertisement

Washoe school district on navigating school and closures during COVID-19

Administration building, WCSD.
Administration building, WCSD.(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Coronavirus has inevitably turned the 2020-2021 school year upside down.

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees met in-person Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to discuss the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.

“We’re learning new information about this disease every day," Malena Raymond, President of the WCSD Board of Trustees said, "There are incredible scientists out there doing amazing work.

The Regional COVID Task Force, made up of elected officials, doctors, medical professionals, and data scientists, created the Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter. It uses data trends to estimate the current threat in our region on a daily basis. It consists of low, moderate, high, very high, and sever risk levels. Behavioral guidelines suggested for each threat level are designed to empower people and help minimize the spread of the virus in the community.

Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter
Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter(Regional COVID Task Force)

“This tool is designed to be transparent and to put that information out there for everyone to see," Jeremy Smith, Executive Director of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency said, "We’ve come up with a model that puts it together.”

However, Trustees, as well as district Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill and the Task Force say the risk meter is not the sole tool to determine if a school or the district as a whole should close due to the virus.

“It’s not necessarily designed to be a red line for the school district but designed to show our citizens how to behave in that given day, but also a tool for the school district to monitor what’s happening here in our community,” Andrew Caudill, WCSD Trustee said.

The Board voted unanimously to have a standing item on its agenda to consider the community risk and any appropriate action by the district related to that. If the data indicators show the community is a very high risk for up to a seven day period, the Board would consider action to change the learning model based on risk, case incidents in school, and staffing levels.

