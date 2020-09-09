Advertisement

Washoe County Commission approves buying Mail-In-Ballot sorting machine

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2020 General Election is less than two months away and election officials are busy preparing for the busy day.

The Washoe County commission at its latest meeting approved the purchase of a vote-by-mail sorting system. The election in Nevada will be conducted largely by mail-in voting. The county says the Registrar of Voters asked the commission to purchase of a mail-sorting system that will help streamline the receipt and tracking of ballots in this election.

The system, called Criterion Elevate, can process 18,000 envelopes per hour and sort them into numerous bins and storage trays in order to keep site collections organized.

The new system is expected to cost nearly $350,000 and is offset by a reimbursement through the CARES Act for the very purpose of supporting mail-in voting.

The county adds the system will provide an added layer of expediency and security to the voting process.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

President Trump’s Reno visit canceled according to Adam Laxalt

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The former attorney general tweeted about the cancellation Wednesday morning

News

Washoe County Library System to offer chromebooks and outdoor resources

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Library System is expanding its services with the $20,000 it received in Cares Act funds. The library system purchased 50 chromebooks and will also set up an outdoor resource area. The outdoor area will include the chromebooks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Director Jeff Scott said these services will be available at 8 library locations.

News

Firefighting resources stretched thin with California burning at record rate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
With over 2-million acres burned and counting, resources are depleted as fire season rages on.

Education

Navigating Schools And Closures

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Board of Trustees discussed the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.

Latest News

News

California's Record Fire Season Straining Resources

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Washoe school district on navigating school and closures during COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Board of Trustees discussed the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.

News

California’s rate of virus infections keeps falling

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties.

News

Reno Fire Department stresses caution after gender reveal leads to massive fire in California

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
A record 2-million acres have burned this year in California, with the majority of fires man-made.

News

Wildfire concerns prompt campground closings

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping

Crime

Fallon man pleads guilty to child pornography; sentenced to prison

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Law enforcement seized four electronic devices which contained more than 150,000 images and videos of child sexual assault