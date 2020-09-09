Washoe County Commission approves buying Mail-In-Ballot sorting machine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2020 General Election is less than two months away and election officials are busy preparing for the busy day.

The Washoe County commission at its latest meeting approved the purchase of a vote-by-mail sorting system. The election in Nevada will be conducted largely by mail-in voting. The county says the Registrar of Voters asked the commission to purchase of a mail-sorting system that will help streamline the receipt and tracking of ballots in this election.

The system, called Criterion Elevate, can process 18,000 envelopes per hour and sort them into numerous bins and storage trays in order to keep site collections organized.

The new system is expected to cost nearly $350,000 and is offset by a reimbursement through the CARES Act for the very purpose of supporting mail-in voting.

The county adds the system will provide an added layer of expediency and security to the voting process.

