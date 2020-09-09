Sun Valley man sentenced to prison for child pornography

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Edward C. Wright, 60, was indicted in February 2019.

According to court documents, in March 2018, detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit began investigating Wright for failure to change his address as a sex offender following a prior felony conviction in 2003 for possession of child pornography. Since 2003, Wright had three convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

In January 2019, a forensic examination of Wright’s tablet revealed approximately 250 images of child sexual assault, including masochistic or sadistic material. The images were stored in a specialized application that disguises itself as a clock, and is designed to hide user files in a hidden vault.

Wright was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, to be followed by lifetime supervised release.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.