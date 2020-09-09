Advertisement

Sun Valley man sentenced to prison for child pornography

Edward Wright was sentenced for possession of child pornography.
Edward Wright was sentenced for possession of child pornography.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Edward C. Wright, 60, was indicted in February 2019.

According to court documents, in March 2018, detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit began investigating Wright for failure to change his address as a sex offender following a prior felony conviction in 2003 for possession of child pornography. Since 2003, Wright had three convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

In January 2019, a forensic examination of Wright’s tablet revealed approximately 250 images of child sexual assault, including masochistic or sadistic material. The images were stored in a specialized application that disguises itself as a clock, and is designed to hide user files in a hidden vault.

Wright was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, to be followed by lifetime supervised release.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Fire Department stresses caution after gender reveal leads to massive fire in California

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
A record 2-million acres have burned this year in California, with the majority of fires man-made.

News

Wildfire concerns prompt campground closings

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping

Crime

Fallon man pleads guilty to child pornography; sentenced to prison

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Law enforcement seized four electronic devices which contained more than 150,000 images and videos of child sexual assault

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

News

Fernley man says it wasn't his time survives COVID 19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Celebrations

Memorial event for Sparks Mayor Ron Smith

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The event will be held Saturday, September 12 at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina Park

News

Fire Safety on High Alert after Gender Reveal Sparks Massive Burn in California

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 new death, 42 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The person who died was a man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions

Safety

Reno Police looking for missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Svetlana Eigenheer was last seen September 2, 2020 in the area of Court Street in downtown Reno

News

$2.9 million in grants for Lyon County small businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
On September 8th, Lyon County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.