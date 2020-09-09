Man arrested for soliciting a child for prostitution; facilitating sex trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 24-year-old man is behind bars for failing to register as a sex offender and soliciting a child for prostitution and pornography.

Thomas Sheffler was convicted of rape in New York in September of 2019. An investigation found that he had been living in Reno since December of 2019.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sheffler encouraged a child to be the “subject of a sexual portrayal in a performance,” and facilitated sex trafficking where the victim is younger than 18. He is also charged with first degree attempted kidnapping.

Sheffler is in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

