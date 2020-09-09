Advertisement

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021

Bruce Jenner with his family, the Kardashians, Photo Date: Jan 19, 2015 - Photo: Kim Kardashian / Twitter / MGN
Bruce Jenner with his family, the Kardashians, Photo Date: Jan 19, 2015 - Photo: Kim Kardashian / Twitter / MGN(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday that they’re saying goodbye to the reality show with “heavy hearts.”

It was a family decision, they said.

The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell.

The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, spawned 12 spinoffs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

