Advertisement

Firefighting resources stretched thin with California burning at record rate

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - California’s record wildfire season has resources stretched thinner than ever before, with 2-million acres already burned and at least a dozen major fires in progress.

Dr. Graham Kent, Director of the Seismology Lab at the University of Nevada and founder of ALERT Wildfire, has been closely monitoring fires in the West since 2013.

“It’s unprecedented. Everybody’s tapped out."

Dr. Kent compares California’s current situation to that of another recent major, devastating fire season from a world away.

“The nearest thing is Australia," said Dr. Kent. “We haven’t had these fires in California or the Western U.S. ever.”

In 2013, Dr. Kent helped start ALERT Wildfire to better monitor the early stages of wildfires and help firefighting efforts as quick as possible. Since then, one camera has grown to nearly 800 in various places across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

But Dr. Kent says the dire situation in California has put ALERT Wildfire in “triage mode.”

“Now it’s all about life safety and making sure what meager resources we have given the scale of the fires,That they know how to prioritize."

Dr. Kent adds there simply aren’t enough firefighting resources - firemen and women, engines, air support, etc. - to adequately spread across the vast acres burning in the Golden State.

He cites the Bobcat Fire - burning in Southern California - to illustrate a staggering statistic seen statewide.

“They have 85 people on it," said Dr. Kent. "You’d normally have ten times the number of people.”

The last thing needed is another fire close to Northern Nevada, where many resources have already been sent outside the border.

“We’re just in a real bad situation so everyone needs to hunker down,” said Dr. Kent.

"People always say, ‘what does climate change look like?’ Well, this is what it looks like.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Navigating Schools And Closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Board of Trustees discussed the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.

News

California's Record Fire Season Straining Resources

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Washoe school district on navigating school and closures during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Board of Trustees discussed the stages that a school would transition to full-distance learning, among other issues.

News

California’s rate of virus infections keeps falling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties.

Latest News

News

Reno Fire Department stresses caution after gender reveal leads to massive fire in California

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
A record 2-million acres have burned this year in California, with the majority of fires man-made.

News

Wildfire concerns prompt campground closings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping

Crime

Fallon man pleads guilty to child pornography; sentenced to prison

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Law enforcement seized four electronic devices which contained more than 150,000 images and videos of child sexual assault

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

News

Fernley man says it wasn't his time survives COVID 19

Updated: 7 hours ago

Crime

Sun Valley man sentenced to prison for child pornography

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Edward Wright was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison