Fernley man says it wasn’t his time as he survives COVID 19

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On his 88th birthday last year Frank Gamboa posed for a picture wearing a sombrero

A northern Nevada resident for 65 years, he is a father of six, with 17 grandkids and 13 great grandchildren.

A busy guy who kept up-to-date on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I’ve seen in the news, I’ve seen on the T.V. people getting sick breathing aIr,” says Frank. He sewed masks as far back as last April and handed them out to family and friends.

Then in late July just after turning 89, Frank says he started getting a sore throat and trouble breathing.

He called his daughter who brought him to Northern Nevada Medical Center where he tested positive to coronavirus. He was eventually taken to the intensive care unit.

He was an elderly patient with COPD and an irregular heartbeat. He knew enough about the disease none of these were good signs.

“I don’t remember the doctor’s name now, was a complete professional,” says Frank. "And the doctor said, “we are going to try to do the best we can and you are going to make it.”

For five days he says he kept the doctor’s encouraging words in his head.

He lay alone with only the sound of machines and watching medical personnel dressed in nothing like he’d seen before. He called his children several times a day no matter how long it took to get the words out.

He remained cautiously optimistic. “It’s what the doctor told me: you are going to make it,” says Frank.

Miraculously, five days later, that doctor told Frank he would be home in two days.

Once inside his Fernley house he called his granddaughter and left a message. He laughed and said he had made it home.

These days Frank is on oxygen--although he was before. He checks his saturation levels several times a day. He hopes to start making masks again. But right now, he sees a nurse and physical therapist two times a week.

He says he’s just happy to be home.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

