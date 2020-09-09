Fallon man pleads guilty to child pornography; sentenced to prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Luis Rodriguez, 59, was indicted in January 2019.

According to court documents, between January 2017 and July 2018, law enforcement downloaded child pornography (via a peer-to-peer file sharing network) from an electronic device at Rodriguez’s home.

During the execution of a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home, law enforcement seized four electronic devices which contained more than 150,000 images and videos of child sexual assault, including sadistic and masochistic conduct involving children under 12 years old.

In addition to prison time, Rodriguez was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release, and was ordered to pay a total of $24,000 in restitution to eight victims.

