Advertisement

Fallon man pleads guilty to child pornography; sentenced to prison

Luis Rodriguez, 59, of Fallon pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
Luis Rodriguez, 59, of Fallon pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:38 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Luis Rodriguez, 59, was indicted in January 2019.

According to court documents, between January 2017 and July 2018, law enforcement downloaded child pornography (via a peer-to-peer file sharing network) from an electronic device at Rodriguez’s home.

During the execution of a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home, law enforcement seized four electronic devices which contained more than 150,000 images and videos of child sexual assault, including sadistic and masochistic conduct involving children under 12 years old.

In addition to prison time, Rodriguez was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release, and was ordered to pay a total of $24,000 in restitution to eight victims.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Fire Department stresses caution after gender reveal leads to massive fire in California

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
A record 2-million acres have burned this year in California, with the majority of fires man-made.

News

Wildfire concerns prompt campground closings

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

News

Fernley man says it wasn't his time survives COVID 19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

Sun Valley man sentenced to prison for child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Edward Wright was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison

Celebrations

Memorial event for Sparks Mayor Ron Smith

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The event will be held Saturday, September 12 at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina Park

News

Fire Safety on High Alert after Gender Reveal Sparks Massive Burn in California

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 new death, 42 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The person who died was a man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions

Safety

Reno Police looking for missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Svetlana Eigenheer was last seen September 2, 2020 in the area of Court Street in downtown Reno

News

$2.9 million in grants for Lyon County small businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
On September 8th, Lyon County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.