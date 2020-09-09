Advertisement

Evacuation warning issued for Paradise and other communities in California

Smoke from the North Complex Fire as seen from the AlertWildfire camera at Babbitt Peak.
Smoke from the North Complex Fire as seen from the AlertWildfire camera at Babbitt Peak.(AlertWildfire.org)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLUMAS CO., Calif. (KOLO) - The North Complex fire burning from Quincy, CA to the west has triggered evacuation orders, including an Evacuation Warning for the town of Paradise.

The fire is now 254,000 acres and is only 38 percent contained.

In Plumas County, A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in effect for Bucks Lake, from Bucks Lake Rd (Highway 162) at the Plumas/Butte County Line east to Bucks Lake Road at Big Creek Road. This includes Bucklin Road from Mill Creek Campground south to Bucks Lake Road, and all residents, recreational recreational facilities, campgrounds in the Bucks Lake area.

An Evacuation Advisory is in effect for Meadow Valley; From Bucks Lake Road at Big Creek Road east to Snake Lake Road and Feather River Canyon (HWY 70); and From the Plumas/Butte County Line east to Belden, including the Community of Belden.

In Yuba County, a Voluntary Evacuation has been called for the Oregon House/Dobbins region that is north of Marysville Rd between French Town Rd to the west, Indiana Ranch Rd to the east and Forsythe Rd to the north.

In Butte County, an Evacuation Warning has been issued for the Town of Paradise, east of Pentz Road. Paradise was devastated by the Camp Fire in 2018.

You can find more information at InciWeb.
North Complex Fire as of Sept. 9, 2020
North Complex Fire as of Sept. 9, 2020(InciWeb)

