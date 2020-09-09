California’s rate of virus infections keeps falling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties.

The announcement on Tuesday means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state’s most populous counties - San Diego, Orange and Santa Clara.

Hospitalizations are down 24% over the past two weeks. But the Newsom administration is taking it slow by requiring counties to meet benchmarks for two consecutive weeks before they can be upgraded.

As of Tuesday, 33 of the state’s 58 counties are listed in the top tier of the state’s coronavirus tracking system.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.