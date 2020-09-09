Advertisement

9th Annual IHOP Mass Shooting Memorial

By Abel Garcia
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine years ago on Tuesday, September 6 a gunman opened fire inside of an IHOP located in Carson City. Four people lost their lives on this day and three of them were in the Nevada National Guard.

Amongst the three, was Miranda McElhiney, A First Class Sergeant for the Nevada National Guard, but she was also the daughter of retired Major Kenneth Curtzweiler. He said he received the phone call right after the man showed up to the restaurant and began shooting, a day he would never forget.

“It is a hole in my heart and the country’s heart and the states heart that we will probably never fill,” Curtzweiler said, “Those 3 soldiers that we lost were family as well as the civilian.”

The IHOP where the shooting took place was demolished and replaced with a Chase Bank, but a memorial plaque was placed on the property as a reminder to never forget what occurred.

“September 6th will always be a day that we remember that life changed in our great state of Nevada and Carson City,” said Curtzweiler.

To remember the victims of this mass shooting, the Nevada Guard hosted its 9th Annual Memorial 5k. Michael Hanifan, Nevada Assistant Adjutant General said those soldiers never made it back to State Headquarters, so every year they bring them home.

“We have lost more soldiers in the last 10 years in these events then we have lost in Iraq and Afghanistan combined for the Nevada National Guard,” stated Hanifan.

The magnitude of this shooting hitting home for so many, making it a day that will never be forgotten in the Silver State.

