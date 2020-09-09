Advertisement

2020 Nevada Day Parade canceled

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Sharron Angle works the crowds during the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Scott Sady)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Day Parade scheduled for Oct. 31 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“However, we are working with the Brewery Arts Center and other nonprofits to create mini parades and events throughout the community, along with finding ways to still have the other staple events that make up this unique birthday bash, like the Single Jack Rock Drilling Contest, Hot Air Balloon Launch, and Beard Contes,” the Nevada Day Committee said in a statement.

The committee said the large parade cannot take place.

The Nevada Day Golf Tournament is returning after 10 years.

The parade through downtown Carson City and commemorates when Nevada was admitted to the Union on Oct. 31, 1864.

The current version of the parade started in 1938 in Carson City but was not held some years during World War II.

Organizers tout it as more than a parade, saying it is an effort to celebrate Nevada’s heritage. This year’s theme was supposed to be Historic Moments in Nevada.

Updates on the celebration will be posted on http://www.Nevadaday.com.

For sponsorship opportunities please call the office at 775-882-2600 or e-mail them at nevadaday@nevadaday.com.

