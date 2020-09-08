Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Celebrations

Title

Updated: moments ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The event will be held Saturday, September 12 at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina Park

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 new death, 42 new cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The person who died was a man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

Latest News

Safety

Reno Police looking for missing woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Svetlana Eigenheer was last seen September 2, 2020 in the area of Court Street in downtown Reno

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

News

$2.9 million in grants for Lyon County small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
On September 8th, Lyon County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

National

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

News

Riders compete in America’s longest off-road race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The race is called the “Vegas to Reno,” and at 550 miles it is the longest off-road race in the U.S. It starts just south of Beatty and ends in Dayton.

National

House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.