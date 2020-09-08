Advertisement

WCSD, DCSD switching to distance learning Tuesday

Photo courtesy: Pixabay Copy Cropped Credit: Videoplasty.com / CC BY-SA 4.0
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe and Douglas County Schools will be on distance learning schedules today, September 8.

Officials cite unhealthy air quality predicted by the National Weather service. Teachers from both districts will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans.

In Douglas County, Zephyr Cove Elementary and George Whittell High School will still have in-person learning today.

Air quality levels in Northern Nevada are hazardous due to a combination of dust and smoke. A blowing dust advisory is in effect and will remain until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

