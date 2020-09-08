Advertisement

US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on August 25, 2020.
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on August 25, 2020.(Source: Olivia Banmally Nichols via U.S. Navy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight. He disappeared Sunday, sparking a ship-wide search before the Navy sounded a “man overboard” alert for him.

The Navy said an investigation continued into McKnight’s disappearance.

The Nimitz, whose home port is Bremerton, Washington, has been in the Arabian Sea since late July with its 5,000 sailors and Marines. It replaced the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Three northern Nevada businesses cited for non-compliance with COVID rules

Updated: moments ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The noncompliance was reportedly during both an initial observation and a follow up visit by division officials

National

The presidential race could sway Granite State races

Updated: 9 minutes ago

National Politics

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National

California fires bring more chopper rescues, power shutoffs

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

Crime

Victims identified in Virginia City Gun Works shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Storey County Sheriff said it's believed to be an isolated incident

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

National

US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad, the brother of the UAE crown prince.