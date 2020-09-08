Advertisement

UNR providing free resources for businesses

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In partnership with community organizations, UNR Extension is providing free webinars and interactive townhalls.

Business owners can now learn more about organizing their financials, marketing and social media....and how to apply for grants and loans available.

Michael Bindrup is the Extension research associate.

UNR providing free resources for businesses
UNR providing free resources for businesses(KOLO)

“There was a lot of misinformation out there and lot’s of scared business owners when COVID hit,” said Bindrup. “Especially when businesses were deemed unnecessary and were shut down. So many businesses reached out to us in this time of uncertainty.”

These resources are free to the community, as the pandemic caught many business owners off guard.

“They didn’t have the books, a book keeper, a lawyer or anything,” added Noe Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a business coach from Prestamos CDFI, a community development financial institution here in Reno.

“We developed a strategy to deliver this information, not only telling people look there is help but actually helping them to come to the source of the help, apply and get resources,” explained Gonzalez.

Through an online format, UNR provides small business education and brings the experts to owners.

Juan Salas is a UNR extension business development instructor.

“What we basically do is provide information and updates on loans out there,” said Salas. “We have a benefit of having an office in every county to reach out to metro and rural areas to let them know about the requirements and grants and websites they need to go to.”

In this pandemic, it’s all about change.....with many businesses adapting to a new model and preparing for a new normal.

“We use this as an example if you’re business can talk to you, what would it rate you as a manager? added Salas “Or which class should you learn more about or maybe you need to learn more about marketing?”

Coping with COVID-19 resources are available weekly. The town halls meet online every Wednesday morning with webinars in Spanish on Fridays. You can also access the meetings through the UNR Extension Facebook page.

“We want to see business owners and entrepreneurs to grow, thrive and survive this pandemic because right now surviving this economic situation is a synonym for success,” said Gonzalez.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NHP Troopers cite speeders and arrest impaired drivers over the three day holiday

Updated: moments ago

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff

News

Lyon County School District confirms positive COVID-19 case at Fernley High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Riley Sorge
LCSD has confirmed 1 positive COVID-19 case at Fernley High School.

Politics

President Trump to speak in Reno on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
He will hold a Great American Comeback event at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 70 new cases, 46 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported

Fire

Creek Fire grows to nearly 79,000 acres, sends smoke into Reno

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The Creek Fire sent a plume of smoke over much of the Sierra.

Health

Carson School District halts bus services after confirmed COVID-19 case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bus service could resume September 15 unless more employees test positive

Crime

Law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
A warning from the Nevada Highway Patrol - Don’t drink and drive

Health

Guinn Center Report: COVID-19 immensely affects Nevada communities of color

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A recent report by the nonpartisan Guinn Center found the coronavirus has disproportionately affected communities of color in Nevada.

News

UNR students deem president’s statement necessary

Updated: 18 hours ago
UNR students deem president’s statement necessary