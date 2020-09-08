RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In partnership with community organizations, UNR Extension is providing free webinars and interactive townhalls.

Business owners can now learn more about organizing their financials, marketing and social media....and how to apply for grants and loans available.

Michael Bindrup is the Extension research associate.

UNR providing free resources for businesses (KOLO)

“There was a lot of misinformation out there and lot’s of scared business owners when COVID hit,” said Bindrup. “Especially when businesses were deemed unnecessary and were shut down. So many businesses reached out to us in this time of uncertainty.”

These resources are free to the community, as the pandemic caught many business owners off guard.

“They didn’t have the books, a book keeper, a lawyer or anything,” added Noe Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a business coach from Prestamos CDFI, a community development financial institution here in Reno.

“We developed a strategy to deliver this information, not only telling people look there is help but actually helping them to come to the source of the help, apply and get resources,” explained Gonzalez.

Through an online format, UNR provides small business education and brings the experts to owners.

Juan Salas is a UNR extension business development instructor.

“What we basically do is provide information and updates on loans out there,” said Salas. “We have a benefit of having an office in every county to reach out to metro and rural areas to let them know about the requirements and grants and websites they need to go to.”

In this pandemic, it’s all about change.....with many businesses adapting to a new model and preparing for a new normal.

“We use this as an example if you’re business can talk to you, what would it rate you as a manager? added Salas “Or which class should you learn more about or maybe you need to learn more about marketing?”

Coping with COVID-19 resources are available weekly. The town halls meet online every Wednesday morning with webinars in Spanish on Fridays. You can also access the meetings through the UNR Extension Facebook page.

“We want to see business owners and entrepreneurs to grow, thrive and survive this pandemic because right now surviving this economic situation is a synonym for success,” said Gonzalez.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.