Two people shot and killed at Virginia City Gun Works

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff said a shooting that left two people dead is believed to be an isolated incident.

It happened Monday, September 7, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. at the Virginia City Gun Works. According to the business’ website, they carry guns, ammo and sporting goods accessories.

Sheriff Gerald Antinoro told KOLO 8 News Now that investigators are looking for a motive and that no one was in custody.

The sheriff believes it is an isolated incident, though, and said there is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is taking the lead on the case.

No other information was released.

