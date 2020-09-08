Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff