Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot Labor Day afternoon with record-breaking temperatures. Winds will pick up this afternoon with Red Flag Warnings in effect through tomorrw.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast staring Sep. 5

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense, record-breaking heat will continue through Labor Day, along with reductions in air quality due to wildfire smoke from California. Next week will be cooler, with temperatures back close to average for a few days. Another hot streak is possible by the following weekend. Stay cool out there and be safe over the holiday. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:59 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Record-breaking heat is possible through Labor Day with daytime highs in the low 100s in Reno.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat will set records through Labor Day Weekend area-wide. Smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region from California wildfires. Cooler weather is likely next week after Tuesday. Stay cool and safe. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend with record-breaking heat possible.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:51 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot, dry weather is expected through the weekend with record-breaking heat in Reno.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a mild Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs near average. A big warm-up is expected for the end of the week and weekend.