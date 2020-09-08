Tuesday AM Weather

A strong cold front will drop into the region overnight into early Tuesday. Expect gusty wind a times and much cooler weather for the next few days. Air quality will improve considerably, as northeasterly flow will bring cleaner air and push wildfire smoke away from our region. Temperatures will warm again late in the week and weekend, along with the likely return of some smoke and haze. -Jeff
Intense, record-breaking heat will continue through Labor Day, along with reductions in air quality due to wildfire smoke from California. Next week will be cooler, with temperatures back close to average for a few days. Another hot streak is possible by the following weekend. Stay cool out there and be safe over the holiday. -Jeff
Intense heat will set records through Labor Day Weekend area-wide. Smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region from California wildfires. Cooler weather is likely next week after Tuesday. Stay cool and safe. -Jeff
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff