Toddler severely burned after getting trapped in Iowa house fire

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) - An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped in a house fire and suffered burns to 60% of his body before fire crews could rescue him.

Ezekiel Adkins, 1, came into this world as a fighter, overcoming a lot. His family is certain he’ll do it again.

“He started out a little premature because he had like a 300 heart rate. They did an emergency C-section, so he kind of come into this world with a little excitement,” said Dave Smith, Ezekiel’s grandfather. “He’s a pretty strong little lad.”

Ezekiel Adkins, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage when he and his older brother were trapped in a fire at their Council Bluffs, Iowa, home.
Ezekiel Adkins, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage when he and his older brother were trapped in a fire at their Council Bluffs, Iowa, home.(Source: Family photos, KETV via CNN)

Ezekiel’s grandfather says the boy was trapped in a fire Friday night in his Council Bluffs, Iowa, home. Firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother Jameson from the flames.

Jameson was treated for smoke inhalation and slight burns, but Ezekiel suffered burns to 60% of his body. He also has a lot of lung damage.

“So, he’s got some deep burns, across his buttocks, his back and back of his legs,” Smith said. “He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ezekiel is now at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, where they have a machine that can take the carbon dioxide from his blood. The toddler hasn’t needed it yet, and he’s beginning to take a few breaths on his own.

But the biggest concern now is trying to get blood flow in Ezekiel’s legs.

Smith says it was divine intervention that crews saved his grandsons that night. He says first responders performed magnificently and puts his trust in faith that Ezekiel will recover.

“As with anything, we rely on God to intercede for us. He is,” Smith said. “He is a young man that has a lot of determination, even for a young child. You can see it in his eyes. You can feel it when you’re around him. I think it will become evident.”

In a post shared to the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s Facebook page, Fire Chief Justin James said that Friday’s performance is what they train for.

“Last night you all were as good as it gets. You gave a second chance to the victims with seconds to spare,” the post read.

Ezekiel’s family has a GoFundMe set up to help cover the cost of his medical bills and treatment. It has raised more than $8,000.

Copyright 2020 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

