Advertisement

Memorial event for Sparks Mayor Ron Smith

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith
Sparks Mayor Ron Smith(City of Sparks)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to a memorial event for Sparks Mayor Ron Smith who passed away August 19, 2020 after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The event will be held Saturday, September 12 at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina Park.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by anytime between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to pay respects, share memories, leave cards and messages for Mayor Smith’s family and donate to the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project, if desired. Social distancing and masks will be required.

“We think this is the perfect venue to pay tribute to our mayor,” said City Manager Neil Krutz. “Mayor Smith truly had a heart for veterans and the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project will be one of his great legacies.”

The parking lot directly in front of the memorial plaza, located adjacent to the restrooms and concession building at the Sparks Marina Park, will be closed to allow for social distancing during the event.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the City of Sparks will plan a larger celebration of life for Mayor Smith.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM PDT
Reno-Tahoe International Airport doing better than most during slow year

KOLO Cares

Have a Heart: Meet Taylor

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
In this month's Have a Heart Report, we introduce you to a young man who loves sports and is looking for his forever family.

KOLO Cares

Food trucks surviving through the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Food trucks are steering their way through the pandemic

KOLO Cares

Giant Red Cross warehouse to move from USA Parkway

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Red Cross decides to move one of five major disaster relief warehouses from Sparks to Sacramento

Latest News

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM PDT
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

News

Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM PDT
Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

News

Libertarians hold rally in Reno

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:31 PM PDT
An estimated 50 libertarians came to Reno's Idlewild Park Wednesday evening to hear from VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

KOLO Cares

Pet Supermarket holds month long fundraiser for local Humane Society

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Pet Supermarket will sell bandannas, paw prints and asks for dry cat food donations for local Human Society

KOLO Cares

World War II veteran reflects on service 75 years later

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
World War II veterans reflects on service 75 years later.

KOLO Cares

Laundry Love volunteers help pay for laundry loads

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping the community one load at a time