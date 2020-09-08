SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to a memorial event for Sparks Mayor Ron Smith who passed away August 19, 2020 after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The event will be held Saturday, September 12 at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina Park.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by anytime between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm to pay respects, share memories, leave cards and messages for Mayor Smith’s family and donate to the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project, if desired. Social distancing and masks will be required.

“We think this is the perfect venue to pay tribute to our mayor,” said City Manager Neil Krutz. “Mayor Smith truly had a heart for veterans and the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project will be one of his great legacies.”

The parking lot directly in front of the memorial plaza, located adjacent to the restrooms and concession building at the Sparks Marina Park, will be closed to allow for social distancing during the event.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the City of Sparks will plan a larger celebration of life for Mayor Smith.

