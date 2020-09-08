Three northern Nevada businesses cited for non-compliance with COVID rules

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three northern Nevada businesses have been cited for failure to comply with required COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The Division of Industrial Relations reported the following businesses were cited by OSHA during the week of August 31 through September 4 after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives:

Dad’s Quik Mart, LLC, 5212 Sparks Blvd., Suite 100, Sparks

$2,212

Dayton Valley Tire and Service, 480 Old Highway 50, Dayton

$2,603

Mike’s Automotive, 9205 Lemmon Drive, Reno

$2,603

The noncompliance was reportedly during both an initial observation and a follow up visit by division officials.

The state said the employers were given a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. A formal investigation was then opened when officials observed ongoing noncompliance during a follow up visit.

The following are initial observations provided by the state:

Division officials are reporting a 92 percent compliance rate for initial observations that were conducted at 395 business establishments last week across the state and a variety of business sectors.

DIR officials have conducted a total of 7,359 initial visits at business establishments since late June, finding a cumulative 88 percent statewide compliance rate.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 92 percent during the week beginning August 31 include Las Vegas (87 percent), North Las Vegas (91 percent), Sparks (83 percent) and Zephyr Cove (80 percent).

The following are follow up observations provided by the state:

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 1,265 follow up visits finding a 95 percent statewide compliance rate.

During the week beginning August 31, officials conducted 148 follow up visits finding a 99 percent compliance rate statewide. If noncompliance is observed during the follow up visit, an inspection is opened with the employer which may result in a citation and penalty being issued if violations are substantiated.

To date, 36 citations have been issued since the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 04 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 went into effect on June 24.

Nevada OSHA continues to respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19. Of the 3,255 complaints filed as of August 27, the largest percentage of complaints concern general retail, 27 percent and restaurants and bars, 16 percent.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint here.

