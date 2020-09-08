Sugar Bowl pausing sale of season passes

NORDEN, Calif. (KOLO) - Sugar Bowl has announced that it is going to put a pause on the sale of 2020-2021 season passes.

The resort says its season pass sales have been strong. However, with the need to limit the number of visitors on the slopes each day, resort operators say they need to suspend sales.

The resort operators are still working with Placer County officials for approval of the resort’s winter operating plan, including the need for daily capacity limits and social distancing.

“As we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, we recognize the importance of physical distancing and avoiding crowded environments,” said Jon Slaughter, executive director of marketing for Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge. “Although an uncrowded experience has been part of the Sugar Bowl brand ethos for decades, in this pandemic climate we must be especially careful not to overwhelm the resort by overselling it.”

Slaughter says sales of season passes could resume at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.