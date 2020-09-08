Advertisement

Riders compete in America’s longest off-road race

The “Vegas to Reno” is held every August
Participants in the 2020 Vegas to Reno emerge from the underpass that takes them beneath U.S. 95 outside of Tonopah, NV.
Participants in the 2020 Vegas to Reno emerge from the underpass that takes them beneath U.S. 95 outside of Tonopah, NV.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For some people, the idea of driving from one end of our state to the other on paved roads is a daunting task, but every August there are several hundred people who accomplish that feat without the pavement.

The race is called the “Vegas to Reno,” and at 550 miles it is the longest off-road race in the U.S. It starts just south of Beatty and ends in Dayton.

Bill Hermant is the owner of Reno Cycles and Gear on Kietzke Lane, and while he says it would be nice to win, finishing it accomplishment enough.

“The finish rate is 50-60%,” he explained. “This isn’t an easy thing to do.”

This year’s race took place on August 14th. Cars start about a minute apart, and are all timed, with the winner being announced the next day.

Hermant says there are places they can get up to 95 mph on the course, and there is no “toughest” part.

“There is no such thing as the toughest stretch it’s all tough,” he remarked. “You’ll hit a silt bed and it’s so dusty you can’t see the man next to me.”

Hermant says the race will cost him $10,000 to enter with all his expenses, adding that other teams pay up to ten times that much. He estimates he would only get about $2,000 if he were to win, which begs the question, why do it?

“Why do you climb Mt. Everest?” Hermant asked. “You don’t make any money doing it. It’s one of those things you do because it’s the toughest thing to do. You get one of these off road vehicles anyone can buy and race in a hostile environment so you can say you did it.”

He says his team left Vegas just before 11 a.m. and got in to Dayton at 4 a.m., finishing in 28th place.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$2.9 million in grants for Lyon County small businesses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Noah Bond
On September 8th, Lyon County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Coronavirus

Three northern Nevada businesses cited for non-compliance with COVID rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The noncompliance was reportedly during both an initial observation and a follow up visit by division officials

Crime

Victims identified in Virginia City Gun Works shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Storey County Sheriff said it's believed to be an isolated incident

Environment

Emergency camping restrictions now in effect in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The order closes most facilities in the affected areas.

Latest News

News

Sugar Bowl pausing sale of season passes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The change is needed to limit capacity on the ski slopes.

News

WCSD, DCSD switching to distance learning Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Washoe and Douglas County Schools are moving to Distance Learning Tuesday because of poor air quality.

News

Financial Empowerment For Survivors

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) and its partners received a grant from the Allstate Foundation to encourage and increase Financial Empowerment for those survivors of domestic violence.

News

Las Vegas police say officer fatally shot man who was stabbing woman

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Las Vegas say an officer fatally shot a man who was attacking a woman after being called to a home for a domestic dispute on Sunday.

News

NV nonprofit providing financial empowerment for domestic, sexual violence survivors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) and its partners received a grant from the Allstate Foundation to encourage and increase Financial Empowerment for those survivors of domestic violence.

News

Lawyers seek higher wage for Nevada inmates doing state work

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lawsuit claims state inmates who perform manual labor outside correction facilities are paid well below Nevada’s minimum wage of $8 per hour, making their work akin to slave labor.