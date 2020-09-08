Advertisement

Reno Police looking for missing woman

Svetlana Eigenheer
Svetlana Eigenheer(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a missing woman reportedly suffering from mental health concerns.

Forty-seven-year-old Svetlana Eigenheer was last seen September 2, 2020 in the area of Court Street in downtown Reno. Svetlana did not show up to work.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

