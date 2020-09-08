President Trump to speak in Reno on Saturday
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in the Biggest Little City.
The president plans to hold a Great American Comeback event in Reno on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.
The president will then head to Las Vegas on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for an event at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.