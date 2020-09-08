NV nonprofit providing financial empowerment for domestic, sexual violence survivors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New help is coming to our area to help domestic and sexual violence survivors escape the abuse. Throughout the global pandemic, domestic violence has been on the rise.

“Folks are not coming forward for services, not calling us, and that was mostly during the time that people were staying at home,” Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) said.

Economic research shows 99% of all domestic violence victims struggle to leave an abusive relationship due to finances and economic abuse.

Meuschke added, “Abusers are preventing people from finding employment, keeping them out of the workforce, controlling their actions. It’s a lot easier right now. many people have been laid off. going out and looking for work is hard to do.”

The NCEDSV is a statewide voice advocating for the prevention and elimination of violence by partnering with communities. The statewide nonprofit received a $50,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation to help break financial barriers in rural communities by providing education and support so survivors can establish and maintain a violence-free life.

“How to do budgeting, how to obtain credit, how to clean up credit, just all of the different things that folks need to know in order to have a healthy financial situation,” Meuschke said.

The grant also provides additional funds for NCEDSV’s Lives Improving Through Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Microloan program. This helps survivors increase their credit score in a short amount of time.

Meuschke added, “These are small, no more than $500 no-interest loans that we are able to provide to survivors to help them with emergencies or very small needs.”

These resources are critical, but not only for those living in a violent relationship.

“Get educated,” Meuschke said, “Find out about the programs in their community, to understand what’s available because they probably know someone who’s experiencing some kind of violence in their home.”

The NCEDSV is available 27-hours a day, 7-days a week. For more information about resources available across the state, click here.

