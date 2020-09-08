Advertisement

NHP Troopers cite speeders and arrest impaired drivers over the holiday weekend

By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Highway traffic data shows Labor Day is consistently the third deadliest day on roadways.

Many times, those fatal accidents start with excessive speed or impaired drivers. Which is exactly what NHP Troopers were seeing on the Monday holiday.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey is looking for impaired drivers on this stretch of I-580 South through Washoe Valley.

Earlier this morning in this area, they caught one driver who tested four times the legal limit.

“Our DUI arrest from this morning, at 7AM it was the same time all these families are going on their vacations, all these people are on their way to the lake,” says Trooper DeGoey.

The driver is one of 15 the NHP has arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired.

Those drivers can be the same drivers who will be initially stopped for speeding.

This weekend troopers say the pedal was to the metal with numerous tickets being issued for going more than 80 in a 65 mile an hour zone.

“Throughout this weekend, we have seen unprecedented speeds again,” says Trooper DeGoey. “The common theme from this morning; everyone is in a hurry to get to the lake,” she says.

And citations weren’t just being handed out for going too fast.

More than 200 citations were handed out this weekend up near Sand Harbor on Highway 28.

Cars who couldn’t quite park inside the white line were ticketed for impeding traffic. If the parking job was bad enough, the cars were towed.

Law enforcement was out in full force the past three days thanks to a “Joining Forces” grant.

That grant continues through the end of the year.

