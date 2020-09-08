Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A boy named Bentley Boyers, who was born with a birth defect, found his perfect match at the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan.

Last week, Bentley’s dad, Brandon, came to the animal shelter looking to adopt two chickens. Instead, he came across a puppy with a cleft lip.

“He Facetimed me. He goes, ‘I think this one has a cleft lip,’ and I said, ‘Get her’! We need her!” said Bentley’s mom, Ashley Boyers.

Ashley told WILX about Bentley’s tough start in life. As a newborn, it was a struggle for him to eat.

“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat, so it was a process,” she said.

Now at 2-years-old and with two surgeries under his belt, Bentley’s parents say he’s growing stronger and stronger each day.

For Ashley, she feels owning the puppy will make her son feel like he’s not alone and having a cleft lip does not make him any different.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot ’cause he can grow up and understand that he and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” his mom said.

Miraculously, the animal shelter says they normally do not see puppies with cleft palates. However, the animal shelter does not think the puppy will have any health problems in the future.

“Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s any change that has to do with that. But she’s really doing well,” said Animal Services Director Lydia Sattler. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

In regards to Bentley’s future, he will have to undergo a bone-grafting surgery as he gets older. Thankfully, this time he’ll have a furry companion by his side and, of course, supportive parents.

Now, at just 2 months and 2 years of age, the super-duo have found their perfect match.

