Lyon County School District confirms positive COVID-19 case at Fernley High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County School District has confirmed 1 positive case of COVID-19 at Fernley High School.

The district says they are working on contact tracing with Quad-County Public Health Preparedness. LCSD says those who were considered close contacts have already been notified.

Officials say students who can’t attend school will be provided distance learning alternatives.

LCSD says Fernley High School is following enhanced cleaning protocols per the QCPHP and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

