Emergency camping restrictions now in effect in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued Emegency Camping Prohibitions due to the extreme fire risk in California.

The order affects the Eldorado National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen National Forest, Plumas National Forest, and Tahoe National Forest.

The order prohibits:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

Smoking

Developed recreation sites are also closed in the affected forest areas. The closure affects campgrounds, day use sites, boat launches and related facilities.

The order is in effect through September 14, 2020.

Tahoe National Forest Temporarily Closed to Camping; All Campfires Prohibited

More information: https://t.co/8IHJnctrKg pic.twitter.com/Dl4eJPgoxM — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.