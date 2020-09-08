Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Reed HS

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has received word of one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Reed High School.

WCSD is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing and has determined that some individuals will be excluded from the school for 14 days.

The schools are following enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.Out of privacy concerns, no other information will be shared regarding the individuals.

