Back to school: how Humboldt County school staff is adjusting for the new year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -School is back in session for Humboldt county.

“I’m so excited to see students back in our schools and I cant wait to feel their energy in the classroom,” said HSCD assistant superintendent Dawn Hagness. "I know teachers are excited and they just want their students in front of them.

Serving 3,400 students, Hagness says it’s all about focusing on communication for parents and staff.

“Parents get to learn about what the expectations are this school year, so we’re learning about virtual open house and meeting your teacher so there are so many new ways that everybody’s had to adjust,” explained Hagness. “I’m so proud of our staff as a whole for all they’ve done to learn and grow together.”

A new school year for students also means a whole new layout for staff...Hillary Howard is kicking off her first year as a preschool teacher at Grass Valley elementary school.

“She did her student teaching in the fall with us and she was able to take over,” added Hagness. "She was one of the first staff members hired for the 20-21 school year, so that partnership we have with UNR is extremely important to our rural schools.

UNR connects with school districts across the silver state identifying which counties are in need of teachers.

“When I put in for my student teaching, I didn’t even know coming out here was a possibility,” said Howard. “I applied for schools in Washoe and got an email saying if you want to teach rural let us know. I had that gut feeling like you should do this, it’s my calling.”

Luckily for Howard, she already had a head start.

“I was fortunate enough to take over for my lead teacher towards the end of the year,” explained Howard. “So I was able to see how the year ended out with online as well.”

With one day down, she says only 179 more school days to look forward to.

“For preschool not a lot has changed which is really nice,” said Howard. “It’s not that different for a lot of them, we’re just going to have to teach the social distancing for 4-year-olds to say hello and greet it each other.”

