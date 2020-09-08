Advertisement

Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl missing in Fla.

An Amber Alert was issued for Randi Canion, a missing 10-year-old girl from Miami, Fla.
An Amber Alert was issued for Randi Canion, a missing 10-year-old girl from Miami, Fla.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Florida issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl who may be in the company of an unidentified man.

Randi Canion last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami, Florida and has been missing since Saturday.

She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has her hair styled in box braids.

They may be traveling in a white van.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child was asked to please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

