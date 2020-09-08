Advertisement

$2.9 million in grants for Lyon County small businesses

Money
Money(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - On September 8th, Lyon County will begin accepting applications for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The applications will be accepted through October 6th and grants will be awarded on an as needed and first come first served basis.  For details on eligible businesses and funding amounts, and to preview the application, please visit the Nevada Association of Counties website.

You must have a business license from the City of Yerington, City of Fernley, or Lyon County, to be eligible.  The County has also partnered with the University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center to assist businesses with the application process.  Request free and confidential assistance at www.nevadasbdc.org or call 800-240-7094 to make an appointment with a counselor through one of their 13 statewide locations.

The funding for this program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.  We urge all eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19 to seek grant funding through this program, for further questions please visit the grant application website.

